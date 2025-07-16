Markets
ETN

Eaton To Acquire Resilient Power Systems

July 16, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eaton (ETN) has signed an agreement to acquire Resilient Power Systems, a North American developer and manufacturer of energy solutions, including solid-state transformer-based technology. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

"Resilient's medium voltage solid-state transformers are a next-generation solution in high-power, direct current applications in the electric vehicle market - and there's huge opportunity for future applications in data centers, port electrification and battery energy storage," said Mike Yelton, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ETN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.