Eaton To Acquire Resilient Power Systems

(RTTNews) - Eaton (ETN) has signed an agreement to acquire Resilient Power Systems, a North American developer and manufacturer of energy solutions, including solid-state transformer-based technology. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

"Resilient's medium voltage solid-state transformers are a next-generation solution in high-power, direct current applications in the electric vehicle market - and there's huge opportunity for future applications in data centers, port electrification and battery energy storage," said Mike Yelton, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector.

