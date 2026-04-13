EAT Bets Big on Chicken Sandwich Launch as a New Growth Lever

Brinker International, Inc. EAT is leaning into menu innovation to sustain its growth momentum. After posting strong same-store sales and steady traffic gains at Chili’s, the company is now focusing on a revamped chicken sandwich platform as its next growth driver.



The upcoming launch in April will introduce a premium chicken sandwich lineup supported by a major advertising push. This category offers a large opportunity since chicken sandwiches are widely consumed and frequently purchased, making them a powerful tool to attract both new and returning guests.



Management is aiming to stand out through bold flavors, strong value and a tiered pricing structure that caters to different customer segments. Early testing across nearly 200 restaurants has delivered encouraging results, with a strong product mix even without national promotion.



This initiative also aligns with Chili’s broader strategy of strengthening its core menu instead of relying on short-term promotions. The company believes this disciplined approach supports sustainable growth, as seen in its long streak of same-store sales gains and improving guest experience metrics.



Still, the real test lies ahead. The success of this launch will depend on how effectively marketing drives awareness and whether the product can consistently boost traffic over time.



Overall, the chicken sandwich push reflects a thoughtful strategy. If executed well, it could emerge as a meaningful growth lever and further solidify Chili’s position in the casual dining space.

Competitive Landscape Heats Up in the Chicken Category

Brinker’s push into chicken sandwiches puts it in direct competition with both casual dining peers and global quick service leaders.

One key rival is Dine Brands Global DIN, which operates Applebee’s. The brand has been leaning heavily on value meals and chicken offerings to drive traffic, directly competing with Chili’s value-led strategy. Dine Brands Global's franchised model also allows rapid menu rollouts and promotional flexibility.



Another major competitor is McDonald's Corporation MCD, a dominant force in the chicken sandwich segment. With massive scale, continuous product innovation and strong value bundling, McDonald’s remains a benchmark player in driving traffic through chicken-based offerings.

Together, Dine Brands Global and McDonald’s highlight the competitive intensity in the chicken category, where pricing, scale and differentiation will determine whether EAT can capture meaningful share.

EAT’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Brinker’s shares have gained 17.5% over the past six months, compared with the industry’s 3.1% increase.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, EAT is trading at 12.95, down from the industry average of 23.77.

P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share has increased, as shown in the chart.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EAT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (DIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.