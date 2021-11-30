EasyJet Plc Posts Wider Headline Loss In FY21 On Continued Impact Of Covid-19

(RTTNews) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said it posted a wider headline loss before tax in fiscal 2021 as a result of the continued impact of Covid-19. easyJet flew 20.4 million passengers, down 58% from prior year. Total revenue declined by 52% mainly due to prior year first half period having no impact from Covid-19. Looking forward, easyJet plans to grow to pre pandemic capacity by 2023.

For the year ending 30 September 2021, headline loss before tax widened to 1.14 billion pounds from a loss of 835 million pounds, prior year. Headline loss per share was 166.9 pence compared to a loss of 149.7 pence.

Reported loss before tax was 1.04 billion pounds compared to a loss of 1.27 billion pounds, last year. Loss per share was 159.0 pence compared to a loss of 222.9 pence. Total revenue decreased by 52% to 1.46 billion pounds from 3.01 billion pounds, previous year. Passenger revenue decreased by 57% to 1.00 billion pounds.

easyJet expects to fly approximately 65% of 2019 capacity levels in first quarter with loads expected to be over 80%. Second quarter capacity is expected to be approximately 70% of second quarter 2019 levels. easyJet currently projects that fourth quarter capacity will have recovered to around fourth quarter 2019 capacity levels.

The Board did not recommend the payment of a dividend in respect of the year ended 30 September 2021. The dividend policy will be reviewed by the Board during fiscal 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.