Eastspring Investments Leverages Nasdaq Analytics to Expand their Presence Globally

Eastspring Investments, the wholly-owned asset management business of Prudential PLC, has set itself apart from the competition by partnering with Nasdaq’s eVestment, embracing and integrating competitive market data and analysis to best position investment strategies, and support asset owners and investment consultants with necessary and critical information.

Eastspring is a leading pan-Asian asset manager. Since 1994, Eastspring has built an unparalleled on-the-ground presence in 11 Asian markets as well as distribution offices in Europe and North America. Eastspring employs over 300 investment professionals, with $258 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2021. Eastspring’s key differentiator is in its investment teams’ deep understanding of local Asian markets, augmented with global expertise.

“We want to ensure that global investors and consultants have direct access to the data of our investment strategies —whenever and wherever they are,” said Eastspring’s Head of Institutional Sales and Consultant Relations, Daryl Ee.

Since its founding almost 28 years ago, Eastspring has become a specialist in managing regional, single country and global investment strategies across public equities, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions. Over the past few years, Eastspring’s presence and institutional client base has extended to the U.S. and Europe. As Eastspring’s investor base expands and increasingly relies upon its databases to identify, screen, compare and evaluate investment managers and strategies, the visibility and accuracy of its reporting is essential.

To meet the needs of its investors, Eastspring partnered with Nasdaq’s eVestment Omni as its database marketing partner since 2019. Since then, Omni has worked closely with Eastspring to develop and execute a comprehensive database strategy to better position Eastspring and its key investment strategies. With the help of Omni, Eastspring can measure its market presence and understand what data is the most relevant to potential investors. The intelligence gathered supports prospecting from pensions and consultants with a more targeted product mix, which is important for raising new assets.

In recent years, as Eastspring introduced new capabilities, it has also leveraged eVestment’s Market Lens and Advantage tools to glean key insights into competitive positioning and market opportunities for these product launches.

“Apart from Omni, we have utilized Market Lens to obtain timely information and alerts that help us target relevant investors, particularly for our Global Emerging Market (GEM) Dynamic Strategy as it is value-focused and less correlated to our peers,” said Ee. “For this strategy, we adopted a targeted marketing approach via Market Lens to look for plans with multiple GEM managers - where our strategy could be a strong complement to growth or core exposures, or as a possible replacement where an existing manager has been terminated.”

Market Lens provides deep insights into how investors and consultants are potentially re-allocating or shifting their investments. When combined with Nasdaq’s eVestment Analytics—which provides peer analysis—Eastspring is well-equipped with quantitative data and qualitative intelligence that helps shape its narrative through pitches.

With a business partner like Nasdaq’s eVestment, Eastspring will continue to access essential data and competitive market intelligence, enabling the firm to navigate more efficiently and effectively a highly competitive and dynamic institutional landscape.

“Beyond performance, being able to clearly articulate our competitive strengths is key to unlocking success,” added Ee.