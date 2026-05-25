Eastman Chemical Certified by SCS Global for Commitment to Circularity

Eastman Chemical Company EMN recently achieved ISO 59014 certification for its Kingsport, TN, site, supporting recycling and the circular economy. The certification, awarded by SCS Global Services, covers Eastman’s material-to-material methanolysis recycling technology and remains valid through March 1, 2029, subject to annual surveillance audits.

ISO 59014 establishes global standards for sustainability and traceability in the recovery of secondary materials. The certification recognizes Eastman’s sustained commitment to advancing a circular economy by helping keep hard-to-recycle plastic waste out of landfills and the environment and turning it into new materials through material-to-material recycling.

At its Kingsport facility, Eastman uses methanolysis technology to break hard-to-recycle polyester waste without hampering performance. systematic, circular-economy frameworks, and excludes energy recovery and disposal. It supports mechanical recycling by processing polyester materials and converting them into monomers that can be used to make new products with virgin-quality performance.

This approach complements mechanical recycling by expanding the range of plastics that can be effectively recycled. Being applicable to organizations of all sizes, the certification standard also emphasizes responsible resource management and safe working conditions throughout the recycling process.

EMN stock has lost 8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth.



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EMN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EMN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space areCF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF,Albemarle Corporation ALB and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD.

While CF and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, APD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $15.67 per share, indicating a rise of 67.24% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 36.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.45 per share, indicating a 1,675.95% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing it in one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 197.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APD’s current fiscal year earnings is pinned at $13.2 per share, indicating a 9.73% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters, while missing once.

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Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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