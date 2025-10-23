EastGroup Properties Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $66.94 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $55.18 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $182.13 million from $162.87 million last year.

EastGroup Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.94 Mln. vs. $55.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $182.13 Mln vs. $162.87 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.29 Next quarter revenue guidance: $66,611 - $68,723

