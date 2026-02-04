EastGroup Properties Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $67.73 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $58.64 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $187.46 million from $164.04 million last year.

EastGroup Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.73 Mln. vs. $58.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $187.46 Mln vs. $164.04 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.18 To $ 1.26

