Eastern Resources Reports Quarterly Cash Flow Decline

Eastern Resources Limited reported a cash decrease in the latest quarter, with net cash used in operating activities totaling $134,000 and investing activities consuming $211,000. The company’s cash reserves started at $4.314 million but were impacted by expenses in exploration and staff costs, highlighting a cautious approach in their financial management amidst ongoing projects.

