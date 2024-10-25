News & Insights

Eastern Resources Reports Quarterly Cash Flow Decline

October 25, 2024 — 03:41 am EDT

Eastern Resources Limited (AU:EFE) has released an update.

Eastern Resources Limited reported a cash decrease in the latest quarter, with net cash used in operating activities totaling $134,000 and investing activities consuming $211,000. The company’s cash reserves started at $4.314 million but were impacted by expenses in exploration and staff costs, highlighting a cautious approach in their financial management amidst ongoing projects.

