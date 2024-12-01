News & Insights

Eastern Resources Announces Director’s Shareholding Update

December 01, 2024 — 08:49 pm EST

Eastern Resources Limited (AU:EFE) has released an update.

Eastern Resources Limited has announced a change in the securities held by Director Jason Hou. Following the 2024 AGM, he acquired 473,684 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,400,000 performance rights, while 5,000,000 and 9,000,000 performance rights from previous years were canceled. This adjustment reflects an updated post-consolidation status of his holdings.

