Eastern Platinum Reports Cybersecurity Breach Affecting Internal IT Systems

(RTTNews) - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (ELR.TO) or Eastplats, reported Monday that it detected a cybersecurity incident affecting its internal IT systems on May 27, 2025.

Upon detection, Eastplats took immediate containment measures to protect its network and data. Eastplats has since been working with cybersecurity experts to thoroughly investigate the incident's scope and undertake necessary remedial action.

Eastplats confirmed that its business operations have continued without disruption. Certain files related to its internal affairs were disclosed without authorization by third parties on a restricted part of the internet.

Eastplats is actively reviewing these files to ensure ongoing compliance with its legal obligations and to safeguard its commercial interests.

Eastplats' priorities include the protection and continuous enhancement of its data security and systems. This incident has been reported to the appropriate authorities and Eastplats is committed to maintaining the trust and confidence of its stakeholders.

