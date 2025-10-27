Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.21 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $4.86 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.2% to $86.15 million from $74.78 million last year.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

