East West Bancorp: Confronting the Risks With Record Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) finds itself in an unusual position. It’s a high-performing regional bank trading at a discount.

The bank has record earnings, strong growth, high returns on equity, and a recently raised dividend.

What helps support those strengths, however, also comes with risks.

Heavy exposure to California commercial real estate, sensitivity to interest rates, and geopolitical ties to U.S.-China relations are causes for uncertainty.

Yet the numbers are compelling. And if the economy and nations cooperate, East West Bancorp could be just the type of niche investment that adds growth and income to an attractive banking portfolio.

EWBC Delivers Record Results

There’s little doubt the risks have yet to slow the bank down. Based in Pasadena, California, EWBC wrapped up 2025 with record results. Net income climbed to $1.3 billion last year with diluted earnings per share of $9.52. Both results were all-time highs and represented roughly 14% growth from 2024. Total revenue reached $2.93 billion, a 12% year-over-year increase. Its net interest margin came in at 3.41%, also up from the prior year.

The bank's return on average common equity hit 16%, and tangible book value per share grew 17%. Even through the fourth quarter, the bank kept up its pace, earning $356 million, and beating analysts’ estimates by 4 cents at a reported $2.52 per share.

The balance sheet tells a similar story. Total assets reached $80.4 billion at year-end, with $56.9 billion in loans and $67.1 billion in deposits, each up about 6% from the prior year. And net charge-offs for the year were considerably lower.

With those results, the board approved a 33% increase in the quarterly dividend, raising it to 80 cents per share, or $3.20 annually. At recent prices, that works out to a yield close to 3%.

Valuation Suggests Upside With Strong Results

Despite those results, EWBC trades at just above 12 times trailing earnings, an attractive discount to other regional banks that deliver considerably lower earnings.

With double-digit EPS growth and returns on equity above 15%, the share price may represent a timely opportunity.

Wall Street broadly agrees. The 16 analysts covering the stock assign it a consensus Moderate Buy rating, with 11 Buys and five Holds. The average 12-month price target sits around $127.36, implying roughly 10% upside from current levels, with the highest target at $142.

Asia-Focused Model Creates Unique Risks

But there may be some headwind to much stock appreciation. Some concerns about the bank may stem from its unique position. Founded in 1973 to serve the Chinese American community, EWBC has built a franchise that few regional banks can match. Heavily focused on customers with economic and cultural ties to Asia, the bank has built a powerful brand serving cross-border business within Asian-American communities.

East West also holds a commercial banking license in China through its subsidiary, East West Bank (China) Ltd., making it unique among U.S.-based regional banks. That license allows the bank to operate branches, make loans, and accept deposits in China, in addition to maintaining locations in Hong Kong and Singapore. As of year-end, the bank's Hong Kong and China subsidiary branches accounted for about roughly 6%, or $4.7 billion, in assets and roughly 4% of 2025 revenue.

Although representing a relatively small direct slice of its business, its Asian operations help facilitate transactions on both sides of the Pacific. If U.S.-China relations break down, the impact on EWBC could be significant.

Commercial Real Estate Remains a Key Concern

The company also faces concerns about the mix of its lending. While its U.S. markets span California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington, the bank’s particular focus is Southern California, where it is heavily concentrated in commercial real estate lending.

With $21.3 billion in commercial real estate loans, California accounts for more than two-thirds of the portfolio. In all, half of the portfolio is in Southern California, where a significant downturn could pressure both loan quality and new lending.

Investment Depends on Balancing Growth and Risk

Still, if management continues to compound earnings, credit stays clean, and the bank’s performance ratios stay strong, EWBC's discount to peers could attract some attention—assuming, that is, commercial real estate and U.S.-China relations cooperate.

For investors willing to live with that bit of uncertainty in exchange for above-average growth and a rising dividend, East West Bancorp makes a strong case for a place in a diversified portfolio in the financial sector.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.