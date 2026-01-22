East West Bancorp Bottom Line Rises In Full Year

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.32 billion, or $9.52 per share. This compares with $1.16 billion, or $8.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $2.93 billion from $2.61 billion last year.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.32 Bln. vs. $1.16 Bln. last year. -EPS: $9.52 vs. $8.33 last year. -Revenue: $2.93 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.

