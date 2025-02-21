News & Insights

EASA Certifies A321XLR With Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines

February 21, 2025 — 02:48 pm EST

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX), Friday announced that Pratt & Whitney - its aerospace engine subsidiary, has achieved EASA certification for the GTF-powered Airbus A321XLR, clearing the way for entry into service. The PW1100G-JM engine type certificates were updated to include the A321XLR, with approvals from EASA on February 7 and the FAA on December 12, 2024.

Airbus reports that the A321XLR achieves 30% lower fuel consumption per seat compared to older models. Thirteen airlines have chosen GTF engines for 217 A321XLRs, with Wizz Air set to be the first operator. Over 2,200 GTF-powered aircraft have been delivered to 80+ customers globally. The next-gen GTF Advantage engine enhances the A321XLR's performance with higher takeoff thrust and improved operating efficiency.

Pratt & Whitney's GTF engine is recognized as the most fuel-efficient option for single-aisle aircraft, with its EASA certification marking a significant milestone for the program. The GTF-powered Airbus A321XLR offers extended range and higher payload capacity, allowing for new route possibilities while lowering operating costs for airlines.

RTX is currently trading at $122.85 or 1.31% lower on the NYSE.

