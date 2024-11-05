News & Insights

Earths Energy Advances Paralana Geothermal Project

Cradle Resources Limited (AU:EE1) has released an update.

Earths Energy Limited has announced promising initial results from its feasibility study on the Paralana project in South Australia, which is now confirmed as a prime candidate for Enhanced Geothermal System development. With $40 million invested in fieldwork, Paralana is among Australia’s most advanced geothermal projects, and its potential is bolstered by favorable geological conditions. As the study progresses, Earths Energy is prioritizing Paralana’s development, aligning with successful projects in the USA.

