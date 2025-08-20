Earth Science Tech Increases Buyback Authorization To $10 Mln, Extends Plan By Two Years

(RTTNews) - Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Wednesday announced its Board of Directors has approved a significant enhancement and a two-year extension of its common stock repurchase program.

The total authorization has been increased to $10 million, and the program will now run through December 31, 2027.

Since the program's inception on January 29, 2024, ETST has already deployed over $1.8 million to repurchase 20,834,214 shares of its common stock, demonstrating a consistent commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

"Extending and increasing this program is a direct reflection of our confidence in ETST's future and our unwavering commitment to our shareholders," stated Giorgio R. Saumat, CEO and Chairman of the Board.

