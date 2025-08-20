Markets
ETST

Earth Science Tech Increases Buyback Authorization To $10 Mln, Extends Plan By Two Years

August 20, 2025 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Wednesday announced its Board of Directors has approved a significant enhancement and a two-year extension of its common stock repurchase program.

The total authorization has been increased to $10 million, and the program will now run through December 31, 2027.

Since the program's inception on January 29, 2024, ETST has already deployed over $1.8 million to repurchase 20,834,214 shares of its common stock, demonstrating a consistent commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

"Extending and increasing this program is a direct reflection of our confidence in ETST's future and our unwavering commitment to our shareholders," stated Giorgio R. Saumat, CEO and Chairman of the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ETST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.