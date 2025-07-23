Earnings Summary on PB

Key Points - Earnings per share of $1.42 slightly topped analyst estimates, showing 21.4% growth over prior year.

- Net income climbed 21.1% year over year, while net interest margin continued to rise.

- Revenue missed expectations, coming in below analyst estimates, with deposit outflows and a rise in nonperforming assets observed.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB), a Texas-based regional bank focused on community banking and local decision-making, reported its second quarter results on July 23, 2025. The company’s news centered on continued growth in profitability and earnings per share, fueled by tighter cost control and widening net interest margin, despite a revenue miss. Earnings per share reached $1.42, edging past the $1.41 consensus estimate, while net income totaled $135.2 million, up 21.1% from a year ago. However, reported revenue of $310.7 million came in just below the $315.0 million analyst estimate. The quarter showed both progress and some areas for concern, including increased nonperforming assets and continued deposit outflows, but maintained a solid capital position and shareholder returns.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.42 $1.41 $1.17 21.4% Net Income $135.2 million $111.6 million 21.1% Revenue (GAAP) $310.7 million $315.0 million $304.8 million 1.9% Net Interest Margin 3.18% 2.94% 0.24 pp Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans to Total Loans 1.56% 1.61% (0.05 pp)

Company Overview and Business Approach

Prosperity Bancshares is a large regional bank with 283 banking centers across Texas and Oklahoma. The company centers its business on community banking, offering personalized service and maintaining close ties to individual consumers and business customers. Its branches are staffed with local bankers who have authority to make decisions, backed by centralized support operations.

In recent years, Prosperity Bancshares has focused on a mix of organic growth strategies and acquisition-led expansion. Key to its performance have been effective cost controls, prudent risk management, and a philosophy of maintaining strong, low-cost deposit relationships. Management considers continued discipline in credit quality, expense control, and the successful integration of acquired banks essential to ongoing success.

Quarterly Highlights: Financial and Operational Performance

The second quarter saw Prosperity Bancshares post notable gains in profitability, with EPS and net income each rising over 21% compared to the prior-year period. This improvement stemmed from several sources: an uptick in net interest margin, reduced noninterest expenses, and efficiencies achieved through integration of recent bank acquisitions.

Net interest margin, which measures the difference between interest income generated and interest paid out relative to earning assets, improved to 3.18%. This tailwind was driven by ongoing repricing of loans and securities to higher market rates, alongside reduced funding costs. The company’s efficiency ratio—a measure of costs as a percentage of revenue—also improved to 44.8%, down sharply from 51.8% a year ago. This reflects lower expenses related to regulatory assessments, insurance, and merger integration.

On the balance sheet, loan growth remained modest, with period-end totals of $22.2 billion—down 0.6% from the same quarter last year, but up 1.0% sequentially. Management cited a measured lending environment, with “cautious enthusiasm” from borrowers. Deposits declined 1.6% year over year to $27.5 billion and 2.0% from last quarter, with the company attributing much of this to seasonal outflows in public fund deposits.

Asset quality stayed strong overall, though nonperforming assets rose to $110.5 million, 0.33% of average interest-earning assets—up from $89.6 million, or 0.25%, a year earlier. The allowance for credit losses remained robust at $346.1 million, or 1.56% of total loans. Net charge-offs, or loans written off as unlikely to be repaid, continued to trend lower. No additional provision for credit losses was recorded for the quarter, reflecting stable credit conditions.

Growth through acquisition remained a central strategy. During the quarter, management announced the pending acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation, expected to add $2.5 billion in assets upon closing. This follows previous deals, such as the recent integration of Lone Star State Bancshares. Such transactions help the company expand its footprint, particularly in high-growth Texas markets like San Antonio, but also reinforce the importance of successful integration and management of new relationships.

Noninterest income—revenue from fees, service charges, and other non-lending activities—decreased 6.6% from the prior year but rose 4.1% over the prior quarter. Drivers included a reduction in gains from securities sales. The bank’s core funding base remained stable, with noninterest-bearing deposits totaling $9.4 billion, 34.3% of total deposits—a key competitive edge supporting margin resilience.

Strong cost discipline translated into a 9.3% year-over-year decrease in noninterest expense, signaling success in controlling regulatory, insurance, salary, and other costs. These savings supported broader improvements in bottom-line profitability.

The quarterly dividend was raised 3.6% to $0.58 per share. Buybacks remained on pause due to pending merger activity, but management stated that excess capital may be used for repurchases if market conditions warrant it in future periods.

Looking Ahead: Management Guidance and Key Watch Areas

Management issued guidance for net interest margin to remain strong in the 3.25–3.30% range for the foreseeable future, supported by continued repricing of loans and securities. Loan growth is expected to stay in the low single-digit range, reflecting ongoing caution and slower demand among borrowers. Management does not anticipate significant changes to its loan loss reserves barring a substantial economic downturn, citing a conservative and stable reserve position. No material changes to the company’s broader strategic direction or outlook were announced for the quarter.

The pending acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation is expected to close in late 2025 or early 2026, adding new scale and operational flexibility—especially in the sought-after Central and South Texas markets. Management highlighted that strong capital ratios leave room for further growth initiatives and potential buybacks or dividend enhancements. Investors may want to monitor trends in asset quality, loan growth, deposit levels, and the successful integration of new acquisitions over the next few quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,034%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.