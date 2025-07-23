Earnings Summary on MMC

Key Points - Revenue of $7.0 billion exceeded estimates and rose 12 % from the prior year, driven by acquisition activity and solid performance in core segments.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), a global leader in risk, strategy, and people services, released its second-quarter results on July 17, 2025. The latest earnings showed that revenue reached $7.0 billion, outpacing estimates of $6.94 billion, while adjusted EPS came in at $2.72 versus expectations of $2.67. This marked a year-over-year revenue increase of 12 % and an 11 % rise in adjusted EPS. The quarter also featured an expansion in operating income and a notable dividend increase. Overall, the company delivered modestly better-than-expected results but showed some evidence of easing growth across certain business lines.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.72 $2.67 $2.44 11% Revenue (GAAP) $7.0 billion $6.94 billion $6.2 billion 12% Operating Income $1.83 billion $1.64 billion 11% Adjusted Operating Income $2.06 billion $1.80 billion 14% Adjusted Operating Margin 29.5% 29.0% 0.5 pp

Company Overview and Recent Focus

Marsh & McLennan Companies is a professional services firm that specializes in advice and solutions for risk management, insurance broking, reinsurance, talent management, and consulting. It operates through key brands like Marsh (insurance brokerage and advisory), Guy Carpenter (reinsurance), Mercer (health, wealth, and career consulting), and Oliver Wyman (management consulting).

Its main business drivers include the Risk & Insurance Services segment, which contributes the majority of group revenue, and the Consulting segment, which serves corporate and institutional clients worldwide. The company’s recent focus has been on expanding digital tools, integrating data analytics, and enhancing advisory capabilities in both risk and people solutions. Market leadership in insurance and reinsurance brokerage, ongoing digital investments, and a diversified global client base remain central to its strategy. The company’s success depends on delivering innovative client services, adapting to regulatory environments, and sustaining talent advantages through workforce initiatives and retention.

Quarter Highlights: What Drove the Numbers

Risk & Insurance Services generated $4.6 billion in revenue, up 15 %, with both organic and acquisition growth contributing. Marsh, the core insurance broking unit, saw revenue rise 18 % (5 % underlying), benefiting from the recent acquisition of McGriff, which has extended market access in the U.S. middle market. International operations in the Marsh unit grew by 7 % on an underlying basis, driven by 8 % growth in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), 4 % in Asia Pacific, and 3 % in Latin America. Guy Carpenter, which focuses on reinsurance brokerage and advisory, reported 7 % revenue growth.

The Consulting segment’s revenue reached $2.4 billion, up 7 %, reflecting strength in the Health sub-segment and steady gains across Mercer and Oliver Wyman. Mercer Healthcare consulting delivered 7 % underlying growth, while the Career business shrank by 5 % due to muted client demand. Oliver Wyman, specializing in management consulting, delivered 5 % revenue growth. Management specifically cited advanced digital platforms like LINQ (“analytics platform”), Blue[i] (“client-facing digital insights tool”), and Bluestream (“risk management automation”) as tools that are supporting both client engagement and internal efficiencies.

Margin expansion occurred in both main segments. The adjusted operating margin for Risk & Insurance Services increased by 0.3 percentage points to 35.6 %, and Consulting expanded by 0.4 percentage points to 20.2 %. Despite topline growth, underlying growth—a measure that strips out the impact of acquisitions, currency, and one-off impacts—slowed to 4 % in both segments. This signaled some deceleration versus earlier periods, where underlying growth often reached high single digits.

Expense growth was notable, as operating expenses climbed at the same rate as revenue, but compensation and benefits outpaced total cost growth with a 13 % jump. This rise was linked to talent retention, integration costs for acquired units like McGriff, and wage inflation pressures. Fiduciary interest income, which reflects client money held temporarily and invested, declined by $26 million compared to the prior year, tracking lower interest rates and reducing income streams from this source.

Management highlighted that global presence and diversification are offsetting slowdowns in North America. Notably, U.S. and Canada underlying growth in Marsh was just 4 % for the period, contrasting with quicker expansion in EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. The company also stressed the importance of adapting to regulatory and compliance requirements, particularly in international markets where legal and tariff landscapes remain unsettled.

In capital management, Marsh & McLennan repurchased 1.4 million shares for $300 million during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $600 million. The company’s board approved a 10 % quarterly dividend increase, bringing the payout to $0.90 per share. This marks a continuation of steady returns to shareholders through both dividends and buybacks.

Outlook: What Comes Next

Management maintained its baseline forecast for “mid-single-digit” underlying revenue growth, ongoing margin expansion, and further adjusted EPS gains in fiscal 2025. While this affirms previous guidance, no specific quantitative forecast was given for the next quarter or full year. Commentary noted persistent macroeconomic and regulatory risks, which could influence future financial results should conditions change materially.

With a heightened focus on digital and analytics innovation, further integration of acquired businesses, and cost control, Marsh & McLennan’s leadership continues to monitor changing economic and operational risks globally. Investors are encouraged to keep an eye on organic revenue performance, expense discipline, performance of Mercer’s Career sub-segment, regulatory developments, and the ultimate impact of digital transformation projects.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

