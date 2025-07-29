Key Points - GAAP earnings per share of $1.31 and revenue of $587.4 million for Q2 FY2025 both exceeded consensus estimates.

- Record sales were achieved in Water Systems and Distribution, while Energy Systems set new highs for operating income and margin in Q2 FY2025.

- The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook and noted upcoming non-cash pension costs.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE), a manufacturer of water and fueling systems, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 29, 2025. The company reported GAAP earnings per share of $1.31. This surpassed analyst expectations of $1.285 GAAP EPS. Revenue (GAAP) also beat estimates, coming in at $587.4 million compared to the anticipated $566.8 million. The results marked year-over-year improvements across most key financial metrics and segments. Management characterized the quarter as one of strong execution, emphasizing margin improvements and ongoing demand, with GAAP performance above consensus targets and a healthy order backlog heading into the second half of the year.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.31 $1.29 $1.26 4.0% Revenue (GAAP) $587.4 million $566.76 million $543.3 million 8.1% Operating Income $88.1 million $79.1 million 11.4% Operating Margin 15.0% 14.6% 0.4 pp Net Income Attributable to FELE $60.1 million $59.1 million 1.7%

Company Overview and Business Focus

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is a global manufacturer specializing in pumping and fluid management systems. The company’s core business segments include Water Systems, which comprise pumps and water treatment; Energy Systems, which focus on fuel transfer and monitoring equipment; and Distribution, which delivers products and services to contractors.

Recently, the company has prioritized several strategic areas. Foremost is the diversification of its product segments, supporting resilience across economic cycles. Expansion into developing international markets, ongoing investments in research and development (R&D), and initiatives for supply chain flexibility are also central to its business. Key success factors include delivering innovative, reliable products, maintaining competitive pricing, and effectively managing operational costs and sourcing risks.

Quarter Highlights and Segment Performance

The quarter brought both financial outperformance and record-setting results across several segments. Revenue (GAAP) topped estimates by $20.6 million, rising 8% from the prior-year period as all three segments reported growth. Operating income climbed 11% compared to the previous year. This margin improvement was underpinned by pricing discipline and operational initiatives cited by management. While net income (GAAP) rose 1.76% to $60.140 million, earnings per share (GAAP) grew 3.97% year over year.

In Water Systems, which accounted for about 60 percent of company revenue in 2024, GAAP net sales rose 8%. However, segment margin declined from 19.7% to 18.1%. Within Water Systems, sales climbed by 5% in the United States and Canada, gained 26% in Latin America, slipped 1% in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and increased 18% in Asia Pacific. These international results show the company’s growing presence in markets with rising infrastructure and water needs.

The Distribution segment delivered record sales of $200.0 million, up 5% year over year. Segment operating margin improved sharply to 8.1% from 5.1% in the prior year. This increase was attributed by management to higher volumes and price realization. Distribution benefited from more typical weather patterns, compared with last year’s weather disruptions, which had previously delayed field activity.

Energy Systems, which include fuel transfer pumps and remote monitoring equipment, reached new records for both operating income and margin. Sales rose 6% to $77.5 million Management pointed to demand for smarter solutions and automation as ongoing drivers for the segment’s strong profitability. Notably, this segment’s margin is among the highest in the portfolio.

Inventory rose to $573.6 million as of June 30, 2025, from $483.9 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting actions to support acquisitions and manage tariff risk. Net cash from operating activities (GAAP) for the first six months of FY2025 was $32.0 million, lower than the previous year, due to increased working capital needs tied to receivables and inventory. The company increased capital returned to shareholders, with $129.3 million in share repurchases and $25.3 million in dividends in the first six months of 2025, compared to $47.9 million and $24.0 million, respectively, in the same period of 2024.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Guidance

Management reaffirmed its previous FY2025 guidance, with full-year revenue expectations of $2.09–$2.15 billion and GAAP earnings per share, prior to any pension plan termination impacts, in the range of $3.95–$4.25. A one-time, non-cash reduction in earnings from pension plan termination—projected to be about $1.00 per share—is expected in Q3 FY2025 but is excluded from this guidance. Order rates and backlog levels remain healthy, and leaders maintain a positive outlook for demand across most end markets.

Investors should watch for several focal points going forward. The margin trajectory in Water Systems bears scrutiny, especially as acquisition integration continues. Currency fluctuations and trade policy, including tariffs, continue to influence cost structure and results regionally. The announced dividend remains in place, with the quarterly payout recently increased to $0.265 per share. No further changes to dividend policy were announced in the quarter.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Franklin Electric. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

