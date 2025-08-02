Earnings Summary on Avient

Key Points Earnings per share (Non-GAAP) of $0.80 for Q2 2025 exceeded consensus estimates and rising 5%, while Revenue (GAAP) reached $866.5 million, up 2% year over year, including a 1% favorable impact from foreign exchange.

operating income for this segment declined year over year

Avient (NYSE:AVNT), a global provider of specialty polymer materials and solutions, reported results on August 1, 2025. Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) were $0.80, topping analyst expectations of $0.78 (non-GAAP). Revenue (GAAP) also beat estimates at $866.5 million, up from $849.7 million (GAAP) in Q2 2024. Avient’s results marked its fifth straight quarter of organic revenue growth and included expanding adjusted EBITDA margins, solid cash generation, and continued progress on debt reduction. Management described the overall quarter as one with steady gains in high-margin segments, though with pockets of ongoing softness in key North American markets.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.80 $0.78 $0.76 5.3% EPS (GAAP) $0.57 $0.36 58.3 Revenue $866.5 million $852.87 million $849.7 million 2.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.2% 16.9% 0.3 pp Operating Income $96.1 million $72.5 million 32.6%

Business Overview and Recent Focus

Avient operates in the specialty materials industry, supplying polymers, colorants, additives, and engineered thermoplastics. Its key end markets include packaging, healthcare (like medical device materials), defense, transportation, consumer goods, and energy. Innovation is central to Avient’s approach. In 2024, it invested $98.7 million in research and development, supporting a technical workforce of around 1,100 employees, including more than 100 with doctoral degrees.

The company’s recent business focus has centered around expanding high-value applications and maintaining operational agility. Key priorities include strengthening its role in healthcare, defense, and sustainable materials, alongside ongoing cost control and productivity efforts. Avient considers its global manufacturing footprint and customer partnerships essential for winning new business and managing shifting regulations, tariffs, and supply chains.

Quarterly Highlights: Performance and Trends

During the period, Avient modestly exceeded both revenue and adjusted earnings per share expectations, with revenue (GAAP) of $866.5 million and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.80 both surpassing analyst estimates. Net income attributable to shareholders (GAAP) was $52.6 million, up from $33.6 million (GAAP) in Q2 2024. Adjusted net income was $73.5 million, compared to $70.2 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $148.9 million, boosting the associated adjusted EBITDA margin to 17.2%, an improvement of 0.3 percentage points in adjusted EBITDA margin. These gains came despite continued weak demand in sectors such as North American consumer and transportation markets.

Avient’s Color, Additives and Inks family, which produces specialty color and additive products for a range of everyday finished goods, reported sales of $538.6 million, down slightly from the prior year period. Despite this, the segment lifted operating income to $90.3 million Management credited this to resilient packaging demand, including double-digit growth in personal care applications in the first quarter and solid beverage packaging sales worldwide, particularly in Asia and Latin America.

The Specialty Engineered Materials product family, which includes specialized plastics and additives for demanding applications such as medical supplies, new energy vehicles, and defense gear, posted a 7% rise in sales to $329.7 million compared to Q2 2024. However, operating income in the Specialty Engineered Materials group declined 6.1% to $40.2 million compared to Q2 2024, reflecting pressure on segment margins. Notably, Avient highlighted double-digit sales growth in defense (which involves protective solutions for law enforcement and armed forces) and healthcare, where products are used in medical devices and consumables. While defense and healthcare offset much of the consumer and transportation weakness, those latter end-markets saw declines in the US and Canada, but growth in EMEA and Latin America.

Cost discipline and operational improvements were also themes this quarter. Avient used cash flow from operations ($113 million) to pay down $50 million in debt. This keeps the company on track for its 2025 debt reduction target of $100–$200 million. Adjusted gross margin ticked slightly lower compared to Q2 2024, but the company expanded its adjusted operating margin to 11.9%, underscoring management’s attention to productivity and cost management.

The period also included notable one-time items. Year-to-date net income dropped on a GAAP basis due to a significant $86.3 million impairment charge linked to a cloud-based enterprise system. Management excluded this charge from adjusted earnings, but it impacted cash and reported net income.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Areas to Monitor

For the third quarter, Avient forecasts adjusted EPS of $0.70 For fiscal 2025, it narrowed full-year guidance to adjusted EPS of $2.77–$2.87, narrowed from a prior range of $2.70–$2.94. The outlook for adjusted EBITDA was updated to $545–$560 million. Management expects continued margin expansion from its higher-profit sectors—especially defense and healthcare—and affirms its commitment to cost control and further debt reduction. Order book visibility remains low (about 20–30 days out), and management stated, "we expect similar demand trends that we experienced in the first half."

Several items will merit close attention in future quarters. Avient is counting on continued resilience in healthcare and defense end-markets, but a significant part of its targeted second-half 2025 earnings relies on further cost savings and foreign currency gains, rather than direct sales growth. Working capital requirements rose, partly from seasonal patterns and incentive payouts, so cash management will be important to watch. Raw material cost inflation is expected to be limited to 1–2% for the year. The company also reported that fewer than 3% of sales and 8% of raw material costs are exposed to tariff risks, due to a focus on local manufacturing, as disclosed by management in May. Overall, the business is positioned to benefit from its innovation, global reach, and a diversified customer base, while keeping a close eye on shifting demand in its core North American consumer and transportation markets.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

