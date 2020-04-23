Earnings Season Peaks Next Week

The market has paused in anticipation of quarterly results from its biggest drivers. Next week’s Q1 watchlist includes GOOGL, MSFT, FB, AAPL, AMZN. These combined stocks make up roughly 18.5% of the S&P 500 index.

Alphabet GOOGL is the first to report after market close on Tuesday, and analysts are anticipating an EPS of $11.08 on sales of $33.06 billion, which would represent a 6.9% EPS decline and a 12.2% sales appreciation YoY.

Microsoft MSFT & Facebook FB reports are after the close on Wednesday. MSFT is expected to report an EPS of $1.27 on sales of $33.85 billion, which would represent YoY growth of 11.4% and 10.7%, respectively.

Analysts are looking for an EPS of $1.72 on revenues of 17.29 billion in FB’s report, representing a YoY appreciation of 102% & 14.7%, respectively.

Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN report after market close on Thursday. AAPL analysts are anticipating an EPS of $2.10 on sales of $53.44 billion, which would illustrate a YoY decline of 14.6% and 7.9%, respectively.

AMZN is expected to report an EPS of $6.31 on revenues of $73.3 billion, which would demonstrate an 11% YoY EPS decline and a 22.8% YoY sale increase.

Uncertainty is high, and expectations are low. Guidance will be critical for a decisive share price movement (if provided).

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.