Earnings Season Looms: Why It Matters

Imagine that, once every few months, you must release information detailing your current financial standing. The public can see where you’ve spent money, made money, or even how much you’ve saved.

Sounds intimidating, right?

That’s just a different way of describing what earnings season is.

The period is undoubtedly hectic for market participants, with companies finally revealing what’s transpired behind closed doors.

And on top of being hectic, it’s impossible to understate the importance of the period. For those wondering why it’s so critical, let’s look at a few reasons that help explain its significance.

Critical Business Updates

Earnings reports provide market participants with a plethora of information, including revenues, expenses, and profits, just to provide a few simple examples.

For example, Palantir’s PLTR business continued to perform strongly throughout its latest period, with total sales reaching $1.4 billion, a 70% increase from the year-ago period. U.S. results were likely the biggest highlight, which were supported by both commercial and government strength. Specifically, U.S. sales totaled $1.1 billion, growing 93% year-over-year and 28% sequentially.

In addition, Palantir closed over $4.2 billion in total contract value (TCV), an increase of more than 130% compared to the same period last year. As evidenced by these results, the customer base continues to grow at a red-hot pace, with the overall customer base jumping 34% from the previous year.

Share Price Impact

A company’s quarterly earnings report commonly impacts its stock price, a theme that market participants have undoubtedly noticed. Typically, we’ll see bullish share movement post-earnings from companies that surprise positively or raise their guidance, reflecting healthy underlying business.

Roku ROKU posted a double-beat concerning our headline expectations in its latest quarterly release, with adjusted EPS of $0.53 much improved from the -$0.24 per share loss in the same period last year. Sales of $1.4 billion grew 16% YoY, reflecting an acceleration relative to the last few periods.

The above-mentioned release also wrapped up its broader FY25, with total streaming hours of 145.6 billion throughout the year growing 15% YoY alongside a 15% improvement in gross profit. The company also reported record free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis, adding to the positivity. The positive release helped move shares higher and shift sentiment post-earnings, with the stock also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Highlights Current Trends

Earnings season can also provide a big-picture view of overall trends within the economy or industries. For a simple example, if many retail companies fall short of expectations, it could be a sign of a slowing consumer or economy, which has knock-on effects across the market.

Conversely, if many retail companies report stronger-than-expected earnings, it may signal that the economy is moving along just fine, underpinned by a healthy consumer.

Bottom Line

While earnings season is undeniably hectic for everyone involved, that’s just the nature of the period.

It’s important for investors to understand why it matters for many reasons, including providing investors with an updated financial standing, the volatile post-earnings share swings, and the overall picture it provides on market and broader trends.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.