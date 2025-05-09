Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $120.47 million.

• Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $28.07 million.

• Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $214.44 million.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.60 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $180.69 million.

• TELUS Intl (NYSE:TIXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $650.27 million.

• EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.

• Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $285.18 million.

• Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $310.79 million.

• Veren (NYSE:VRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $719.90 million.

• TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $432.72 million.

• Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $652.63 million.

• Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $261.77 million.

• Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $57.10 million.

• American Strategic (NYSE:NYC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $14.00 billion.

• Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion.

• Creative Media (NASDAQ:CMCT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $6.10 million.

• Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $23.68 million.

• Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $54.50 million.

• TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $47.69 million.

• NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.87 million.

• PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $105.16 million.

• InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.45 million.

• Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.22 million.

• Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $918.50 million.

• Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $488.00 million.

• Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.63 million.

• Associated Cap Gr (NYSE:AC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.

• Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $10.73 million.

• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $171.64 million.

• Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $817.58 million.

• Strawberry Fields REIT (AMEX:STRW) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $567.23 million.

• Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $586.15 million.

• Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $559.61 million.

• Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $468.00 million.

• BKV (NYSE:BKV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $208.66 million.

• 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $22.28 million.

• Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $12.97 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ContextLogic (NASDAQ:LOGC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Orla Mining (AMEX:ORLA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

