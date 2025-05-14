Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $109.36 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $242.70 million.

• LuxExperience (NYSE:LUXE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $247.60 million.

• European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $49.70 million.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $795.25 million.

• Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $435.14 million.

• Sony Gr (NYSE:SONY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.40 billion.

• Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.64 million.

• Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.

• Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $18.15 million.

• LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.

• Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $15.95 million.

• CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.47 million.

• PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $67.17 million.

• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $41.00 million.

• SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $7.65 million.

• China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.57 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $7.48 million.

• Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.79 million.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $255.93 million.

• Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $200.78 million.

• Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.28 million.

• Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $187.62 million.

• LeddarTech Holdings (NASDAQ:LDTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.39 million.

• Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $74.75 million.

• Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $10.70 million.

• Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $215.64 million.

• PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• United Homes Gr (NASDAQ:UHG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $79.23 million.

• Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $47.26 million.

• Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $358.09 million.

• Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $16.23 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Advanced Flower Capital (NASDAQ:AFCG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $7.41 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Steris (NYSE:STE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $14.06 billion.

• Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $20.25 million.

• Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $94.35 million.

• New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $614.50 million.

• GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $46.91 million.

• Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $10.18 million.

• Cango (NYSE:CANG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $380 thousand.

• Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intelligent Protection (NASDAQ:IPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.77 million.

• Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $161.90 million.

• Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $197 thousand.

• TMC The Metals Co (NASDAQ:TMC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $458.91 million.

• Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $11.63 million.

• Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $8.40 per share on revenue of $8.15 million.

• SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.35 million.

• Beachbody Co (NYSE:BODI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $63.37 million.

• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.56 million.

• Monogram Technologies (NASDAQ:MGRM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BeiGene (NASDAQ:ONC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Spruce Power Holding (NYSE:SPRU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $66.90 million.

• Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $15.26 million.

• Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.63 per share on revenue of $16.27 million.

• IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $160.21 million.

• Innovative Solns (NASDAQ:ISSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.37 million.

• Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Grove Collaborative Hldgs (NYSE:GROV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $47.01 million.

• Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $10.38 million.

• MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Logistic Properties (AMEX:LPA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $229.29 million.

• GCT Semiconductor Hldgs (NYSE:GCTS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.87 million.

• Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $128.26 million.

• CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $8.10 million.

• Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $71.55 million.

• Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $8.05 million.

• Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.33 million.

• Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $16.19 million.

• NEXTracker (NASDAQ:NXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $827.53 million.

• Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.05 million.

• Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.

• Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $10.92 million.

• Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $68.17 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $45.08 million.

• Integra Resources (AMEX:ITRG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• North American Const Gr (NYSE:NOA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $325.95 million.

• USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $71.00 million.

• Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $82.07 million.

• DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $213.52 million.

• DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• Fidelis Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:FIHL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $611.94 million.

• Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $345.66 million.

• Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $52.83 million.

• Stantec (NYSE:STN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

