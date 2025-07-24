Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $8.82 billion.

• TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $40.22 billion.

• Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.36 billion.

• STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $323.65 million.

• Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $362.02 million.

• RPM Intl (NYSE:RPM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.14 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $498.92 million.

• Labcorp Hldgs (NYSE:LH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $14.63 billion.

• Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $699.33 million.

• Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.

• Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $463.92 million.

• Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $214.28 million.

• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $90.96 million.

• Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $63.48 million.

• FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $911.77 million.

• Dow (NYSE:DOW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $10.28 billion.

• Cemex (NYSE:CX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $469.96 million.

• Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.

• Bread Finl Hldgs (NYSE:BFH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $938.32 million.

• Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $995.58 million.

• Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $82.43 million.

• American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $14.29 billion.

• BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $726.62 million.

• Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $27.43 billion.

• Valley Ntl (NASDAQ:VLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $492.95 million.

• Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion.

• Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $955.06 million.

• Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.

• TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $98.57 million.

• Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.

• RPC (NYSE:RES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $413.34 million.

• NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $153.51 million.

• Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $736.06 million.

• Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $10.45 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.

• Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion.

• Dover (NYSE:DOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.

• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $132.65 million.

• L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.

• Donegal Gr (NASDAQ:DGICA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $247.21 million.

• World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $124.63 million.

• West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $23.40 million.

• Ameriprise Finl (NYSE:AMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.96 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

• Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $57.10 million.

• Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $999.53 million.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $369.73 million.

• Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $107.33 million.

• Ryder System (NYSE:R) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $10.02 billion.

• AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $833.93 million.

• Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $801.81 million.

• Phinia (NYSE:PHIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $839.45 million.

• Provident Finl Servs (NYSE:PFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $213.25 million.

• LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $51.19 million.

• HNI (NYSE:HNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $646.54 million.

• Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $918.00 million.

• FirstCash Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $822.20 million.

• Donegal Gr (NASDAQ:DGICB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $42.81 million.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $112.70 million.

• Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• ADT (NYSE:ADT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $67.20 million.

• Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $263.40 million.

• Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $410.97 million.

• SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $372.29 million.

• Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Moelis (NYSE:MC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $300.90 million.

• Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $11.88 billion.

• Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $397.30 million.

• Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $243.03 million.

• Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $31.84 million.

• FinWise (NASDAQ:FINW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $22.05 million.

• First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $219.86 million.

• Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $59.04 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $900.06 million.

• Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $180.71 million.

• Compania De Minas (NYSE:BVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $311.40 million.

• Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

• Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $530.94 million.

• Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NYSE:BWMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $182.13 million.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $976.95 million.

• Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $134.42 million.

• Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $51.38 million.

• GCL Global Holdings (NASDAQ:GCL) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $220.68 million.

• Corporacion Inmobiliaria (NYSE:VTMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Five Point Hldgs (NYSE:FPH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kinsale Cap Gr (NYSE:KNSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.40 per share on revenue of $435.36 million.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $35.55 million.

• Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $76.09 million.

• Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $477.31 million.

• Hilltop Hldgs (NYSE:HTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $309.16 million.

• Rithm Property Trust (NYSE:RPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.59 million.

• Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $362.79 million.

• Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $182.14 million.

• Alpine Income Property Tr (NYSE:PINE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.38 million.

• OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $101.06 million.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $60.10 million.

• First Business Finl Servs (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $41.48 million.

• Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $150.84 million.

• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $150.57 million.

• Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $134.00 million.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $359.98 million.

• USCB Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:USCB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $23.69 million.

• SouthState (NYSE:SSB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $642.85 million.

• 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $105.27 million.

• SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $981.43 million.

• Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $145.56 million.

• SB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SBFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $13.76 million.

• Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $494.59 million.

• Phillips Edison & Co (NASDAQ:PECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $175.42 million.

• Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $23.25 million.

• First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $25.21 million.

• Knowles (NYSE:KN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $139.75 million.

• Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $126.13 million.

• Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $59.86 million.

• Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $754.43 million.

• Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $240.16 million.

• Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $695.17 million.

• Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $491.78 million.

• Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $107.15 million.

• AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $77.30 million.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $398.50 million.

