Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $24.67 billion.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.23 per share on revenue of $10.67 billion.

• TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.

• Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $314.43 million.

• Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.

• Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $7.41 billion.

• Moodys (NYSE:MCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $882.10 million.

• Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

• Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

• General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $12.25 billion.

• GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $8.80 billion.

• Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $23.37 million.

• CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Acme United (AMEX:ACU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $58.35 million.

• Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.03 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $142.00 million.

• Lennox Intl (NYSE:LII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.87 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $777.38 million.

• Fiserv (NYSE:FI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $5.20 billion.

• Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.

• United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $260.72 million.

• Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $30.49 billion.

• PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $586.63 million.

• Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $206.98 million.

• M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.43 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $450.47 million.

• Mr. Cooper Gr (NASDAQ:COOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $680.49 million.

• Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $266.56 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $47.87 million.

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $386.91 million.

• WEX (NYSE:WEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $652.88 million.

• West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.54 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.

• Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $79.35 million.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $22.25 billion.

• SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Solaris Energy (NYSE:SEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $123.49 million.

• SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $563.81 million.

• Reliance (NYSE:RS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.

• Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.

• ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.

• Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $45.65 million.

• Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.52 per share on revenue of $10.90 billion.

• Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Essential Properties (NYSE:EPRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $132.30 million.

• Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $95.78 million.

• Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $920.58 million.

• Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $12.01 million.

• MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• IBM (NYSE:IBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $16.58 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $87.94 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $87.94 billion.

• Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $128.83 million.

• Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.76 million.

• Sonoco Prods (NYSE:SON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.87 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $94.07 million.

• NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $53.85 million.

• Helix Energy Solns Gr (NYSE:HLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $326.48 million.

• EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $175.82 million.

• CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $127.87 million.

• Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $671.90 million.

• Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $70.34 million.

• Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.

• St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $74.40 million.

• T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $20.98 billion.

• Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $47.43 million.

• Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $985.03 million.

• Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $212.83 million.

• QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• QCR Hldgs (NASDAQ:QCRH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $90.93 million.

• Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $685.48 million.

• Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $97.55 million.

• Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $306.60 million.

• MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $104.98 million.

• Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $139.74 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $788.39 million.

• First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $32.55 million.

• Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $65.79 million.

• Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $51.80 million.

• Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $81.47 million.

• Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Graco (NYSE:GGG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $588.39 million.

• Five Star (NASDAQ:FSBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $37.80 million.

• First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $169.76 million.

• Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Covenant Logistics Gr (NYSE:CVLG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $285.33 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $926.93 million.

• Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $31.79 million.

• Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $468.09 million.

• Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $32.96 million.

• Brandywine Realty Tr (NYSE:BDN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $118.66 million.

• Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $278.03 million.

• ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $995.05 million.

• Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $103.79 million.

