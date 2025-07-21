Earnings Scheduled For July 21, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ryanair Hldgs (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $4.99 billion.

• Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $33.56 billion.

• Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $70.60 million.

• Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.83 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $59.13 million.

• Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $22.02 million.

• Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $8.06 billion.

• AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $369.91 million.

• WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $381.79 million.

• Calix (NYSE:CALX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $223.75 million.

• Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $54.01 million.

• NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $749.07 million.

• Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $74.40 million.

• Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.67 million.

• RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $29.56 million.

• Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $539.26 million.

• Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $812.19 million.

• Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $659.26 million.

• Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $4.73 billion.

• SmartFinancial (NYSE:SMBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $48.58 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $139.69 million.

• RLI (NYSE:RLI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $444.79 million.

• Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $33.56 million.

• Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $520.26 million.

• Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AGNC

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AGNC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.