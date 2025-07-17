Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $30.04 billion.

• Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $14.06 billion.

• Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $11.49 billion.

• GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $9.57 billion.

• Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.19 per share on revenue of $48.21 billion.

• PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $22.33 billion.

• Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $176.66 million.

• Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $712.47 million.

• Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion.

• Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $298.80 million.

• Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.64 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $181.50 million.

• Marsh & McLennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion.

• ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

• Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $22.87 million.

• Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.06 per share on revenue of $11.05 billion.

• Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $842.44 million.

• F N B (NYSE:FNB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $422.94 million.

• Simmons First Ntl (NASDAQ:SFNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $215.64 million.

• Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $421.11 million.

• Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $72.69 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $179.61 million.

• Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $135.49 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ABT

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ABT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.