Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $15.15 billion.

• XPO (NYSE:XPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.16 per share on revenue of $13.42 billion.

• Shinhan Finl Gr (NYSE:SHG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $244.24 million.

• Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Terex (NYSE:TEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• BCE (NYSE:BCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Cemex (NYSE:CX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.03 per share on revenue of $531.53 million.

• Ladder Cap (NYSE:LADR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $66.27 million.

• Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.51 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $815.59 million.

• Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion.

• Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $284.21 million.

• Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $827.43 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $60.79 million.

• Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Warner Music Gr (NASDAQ:WMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Belden (NYSE:BDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $654.76 million.

• Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $148.70 million.

• AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Capital Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CCEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $109.83 million.

• Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $150.55 million.

• Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $398.80 million.

• Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $282.78 million.

• ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $14.22 billion.

• Blue Owl Cap (NYSE:OWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $607.34 million.

• Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $9.44 billion.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $11.56 billion.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $138.91 million.

• Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $615.24 million.

• Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

• Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $675.42 million.

• Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $256.08 million.

• Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.79 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $703.31 million.

• MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $202.65 million.

• Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $300.01 million.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $401.79 million.

• CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• ITT (NYSE:ITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $927.03 million.

• BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $895.69 million.

• Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $823.15 million.

• Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Lear (NYSE:LEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.

• Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.92 per share on revenue of $8.41 billion.

• Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $352.88 million.

• AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $14.21 billion.

• Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $653.28 million.

• nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $768.24 million.

• MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $214.92 million.

• Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• IQVIA Hldgs (NYSE:IQV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $458.20 million.

• Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $790.56 million.

• Labcorp Holdings (NYSE:LH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $303.83 million.

• Kellanova (NYSE:K) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $287.65 million.

• Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $105.36 million.

• ING Groep (NYSE:ING) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $47.73 million.

• Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $152.55 million.

• Cousins Props (NYSE:CUZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $215.34 million.

• Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $807.63 million.

• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSE:IGM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $884.71 million.

• SAP (NYSE:SAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.

• Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $852.26 million.

• Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $229.94 million.

• COPT Defense (NYSE:CDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $187.18 million.

• CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $970.40 million.

• Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Principal Finl Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• Reinsurance Gr (NYSE:RGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.26 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.

• Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $168.06 million.

• EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $166.32 million.

• Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $329.91 million.

• Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $156.27 million.

• Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $259.43 million.

• Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $225.96 million.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $926.05 million.

• VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $394.94 million.

• Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $763.07 million.

• Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $519.47 million.

• BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $359.96 million.

• GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $196.50 million.

• Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $265.14 million.

• Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $389.34 million.

• Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $105.20 million.

• Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $187.25 billion.

• NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $168.85 million.

• Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $152.80 million.

• Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $608.09 million.

• Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $105.14 million.

• Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $629.40 million.

• Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $997.68 million.

• Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $31.05 million.

• A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $133.96 million.

• Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $172.76 million.

• i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $59.12 million.

• Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $125.16 million.

• QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $239.80 million.

• Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $232.62 million.

• Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $91.16 million.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $435.70 million.

• Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $202.15 million.

• Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $366.76 million.

• Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $75.29 million.

• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $49.08 million.

• SS&C Techs Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Lionsgate Studios (NASDAQ:LION) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $678.00 million.

• Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $119.59 million.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE:PINE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $13.34 million.

• Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $35.77 million.

• Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $84.74 million.

• Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $524.15 million.

• Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.72 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $240.40 million.

• Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Genpact (NYSE:G) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $373.30 million.

• Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $426.88 million.

• Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $452.11 million.

• Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE:LND) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

