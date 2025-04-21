Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $17.21 million.

• HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $57.31 million.

• Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $831.34 million.

• Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $11.41 million.

• Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $53.16 million.

• Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $169.27 million.

• Guaranty Bancshares (NYSE:GNTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $31.10 million.

• Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $59.75 million.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $791.97 million.

• Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $399.02 million.

• SmartFinancial (NYSE:SMBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $46.23 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $134.10 million.

• Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $30.90 million.

• Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $367.78 million.

• Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $68.40 million.

• Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $478.67 million.

• Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $795.15 million.

• AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $436.71 million.

• WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

• Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $186.16 million.

• Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $643.83 million.

• Calix (NYSE:CALX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $206.98 million.

• Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $451.05 million.

• Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $109.47 million.

• BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $520.72 million.

• Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $540.55 million.

