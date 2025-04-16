Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.76 per share on revenue of $7.76 billion.

• Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $181.63 million.

• First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $821.85 million.

• Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $419.70 million.

• Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $21.62 billion.

• Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $10.39 billion.

• Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $10.81 billion.

• U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $6.91 billion.

• Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $13.50 million.

• Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $9.80 million.

• CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $570.04 million.

• Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $948.46 million.

• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $177.05 million.

• Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $141.94 million.

• Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $104.54 million.

• Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.

• Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $227.96 million.

• SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $140.66 million.

• F N B (NYSE:FNB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $409.66 million.

• Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $239.63 million.

• Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $403.20 million.

• CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Simmons First Ntl (NASDAQ:SFNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $209.07 million.

• Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $255.22 million.

• Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $159.67 million.

• Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $55.53 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.