Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $18.79 billion.

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $26.99 billion.

• PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $21.57 billion.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion.

• Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Citigroup (NYSE:C) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $21.29 billion.

• Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.25 per share on revenue of $77.60 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $56.69 million.

• Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $314.85 million.

• Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ:BLNE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.

• Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $8.00 per share on revenue of $1.49 million.

• Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $13.26 billion.

• Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $9.80 million.

• Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $367.96 million.

• GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $42.75 million.

• Kore Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $70.30 million.

