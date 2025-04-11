Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Weyerhaeuser's Report

With a market cap of $19.3 billion , Seattle, Washington-based Weyerhaeuser Company ( WY ) is one of the world’s largest private owners of timberlands, managing 11 million acres in the U.S. and additional lands in Canada. As a leading forest products company and REIT, it sustainably manages timberlands, manufactures wood products, and builds homes, with operations focused in Southern California, Nevada, Washington, Texas, Maryland, and Virginia.

WY is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, Apr 24. Ahead of this event, analysts project the company to report an EPS of $0.13 per share , a 18.8% decrease from $0.16 in the year-ago quarter . It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarterly reports while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2024, WY beat the consensus EPS estimate by 57.1%.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the timber and paper products company to report an EPS of $0.77, up 45.3% from $0.53 in fiscal 2024 .

Weyerhaeuser has declined 23.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 2.1% gain and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLRE ) 2.1% rise over the same time frame.

Despite Weyerhaeuser reporting better-than-expected Q4 2024 net income of $0.11 per share, its shares fell 1.1% the next day due to concerns over rising forestry and road costs in its timberlands unit caused by wet weather conditions. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.7 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts . Additionally, adjusted core profit from the key timberlands segment fell nearly 12%, signaling operational pressures despite higher log sales projections for early 2025.

Analysts' consensus view on Weyerhaeuser stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 12 analysts covering the stock, eight suggest a "Strong Buy," two give a "Moderate Buy," and two recommend a "Hold." As of writing, WY is trading below the average analyst price target of $35.55.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.