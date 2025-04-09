Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Report

Valued at a market cap of $27.6 billion, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company offers diesel-electric and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives, engines, electric motors, propulsion systems, and marine and mining products. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this railroads company to report a profit of $2.01 per share, up 6.4% from $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing in another occasion. In Q4 2024, WAB’s EPS of $1.68 missed the forecasted figure by 2.9%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect WAB to report a profit of $8.29 per share, up 9.7% from $7.56 in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 12.9% year over year to $9.36 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of WAB have surged 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 4.2% decline, and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 7.2% fall over the same time frame.

On Feb. 12, shares of WAB fell 9.1% as it delivered a weaker-than-expected Q4 performance. Its adjusted earnings came in at $1.68 per share, missing Wall Street estimates by 2.9%, while its revenue of $2.6 billion slightly underperformed consensus expectations. On the upside, compared to the year-ago quarter, its revenue advanced 2.3% due to higher transit segment sales. Additionally, its bottom line rose 9.1% due to higher sales and improved adjusted gross margins. However, marginal growth in freight segment sales and a rise in operating expenses led to its below-par performance.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about WAB’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among nine analysts covering the stock, six recommend "Strong Buy" and three advise “Hold.” The mean price target for WAB is $217.67, which indicates a 35.9% potential upside from the current levels.

