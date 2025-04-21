Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Vulcan Materials’ Report

With a market cap of $32 billion, Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) produces and supplies construction aggregates in the United States. Founded in 1909, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company operates through Aggregates, Asphalt, and Concrete segments. The company is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 30, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VMC to report a profit of $0.79 per share, down 1.3% from a profit of $0.80 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing in the other two quarters. In the previous quarter, it reported EPS of $2.17, which surpassed the consensus estimates by 23.3%, driven by a favorable pricing environment coupled with strong operational execution.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the current year 2025, analysts expect VMC to report EPS of $8.40, up 11.6% from $7.53 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, analysts expect its earnings to surge 14.4% year-over-year to $9.61 per share in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, VMC shares have fallen 6.3%, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.4% gains but outpacing the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 9.3% decline over the same time frame.

VMC shares surged marginally following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 18. The company reported a 1.1% year-over-year increase in its total revenues, which amounted to $1.9 billion. Moreover, its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 370 basis points to 29.7%. For fiscal 2025, the company expects its Aggregates segment to showcase double-digit growth and its Total Asphalt and Concrete segment to post a cash gross profit of approximately $360 million.

The consensus opinion on VMC stock is strongly optimistic, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of the 21 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and five suggest a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $296.30 indicates a robust 22.5% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.