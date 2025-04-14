Earnings Preview: What to Expect from Roper Technologies’ Report

With a market cap of $60.2 billion, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) is a diversified technology company that designs and develops vertical software and technology-enabled products. The Sarasota, Florida-based company operates through Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products segments.

Roper is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings before the market opens on Monday, Apr. 28. Ahead of this event, analysts expect ROP to post adjusted earnings of $4.73 per share, up 7.3% from $4.41 per share in the same quarter last year. In addition, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Meanwhile, for fiscal 2025, analysts expect Roper Technologies to report an adjusted EPS of $19.91, marking an increase of 8.7% from $18.31 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its earnings are expected to further grow 6.7% year-over-year to $21.25 per share in fiscal 2026.

Shares of ROP have gained 3.8% over the past 52 weeks, slightly outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 3.2% uptick and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 5% dip during the same period.

Roper Technologies’ stock prices soared 5.1% after the release of strong Q4 results on Jan. 30. Driven by solid contributions from acquisitions and notable organic growth, its revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $1.9 billion, exceeding the Street’s estimate of $1.8 billion. Meanwhile, its adjusted EBITDA grew 13% year-over-year to $744 million and its adjusted EPS increased 10.1% year-over-year to $4.81, surpassing analysts’ estimate of $4.72.

Furthermore, Roper expects its organic revenue growth to range between 6% to 7% in fiscal 2025 and combined with gains from acquisitions, Roper expects its revenues to continue to grow by a double-digit figure in 2025. Moreover, its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS is projected to range between $19.75 to $20, up from $18.31 in fiscal 2024.

Analysts' consensus view on ROP is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, eight suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," five recommend a "Hold,” and one gives a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $627.85 represents a 12.1% premium to current price levels.

