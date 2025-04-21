Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Monster Beverage’s Report

With a market cap of $48.1 billion, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is a leading global energy drink company headquartered in Corona, California. Originally founded in 1935 as Hansen's Natural Company, it rebranded to Monster Beverage in 2012 to reflect its focus on energy drinks. The company offers a diverse portfolio of energy beverages, including Monster Energy, Reign, Java Monster, and Burn, among others.

The beverage giant is all set to unveil its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 1. Ahead of the event, analysts expect MNST to report a profit of $0.46 per share, up 9.5% from $0.42 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, the company has failed to surpass Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in all four of the past quarters.

For fiscal year 2025, analysts expect MNST to report EPS of $1.83, up 13% from $1.62 in fiscal 2024. In fiscal year 2026, its EPS is likely to rise 11.5% year over year to $2.04.

MNST stock declined 7.7% over the past year, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 5.4% gains and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 11.6% returns over the same time frame.

Monster Beverage is among the defensive food and beverage companies that are performing well amidst the broader market downturn. The stock climbed by more than 1% on Apr. 3, benefiting from increased investor interest in stable, recession-resistant sectors.

The consensus opinion on MNST stock is fairly upbeat, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy” rating, seven recommend a “Hold,” and two suggest a “Strong Sell.”

The stock currently trades above its average price target of $57.90.

