News & Insights

Stocks

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Electronic Arts' Report

October 25, 2024 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart ->

Valued at a market cap of $38.5 billion, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) develops, publishes, and markets games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets. The California-based company generates revenues from the sale of disk-based video game products, downloadable content (DLCs), subscriptions, micro-transactions, and advertising. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, Oct. 29. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the video game company to report a profit of $1.53 per share, up 53% from $1.00 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. In Q1, the company’s adjusted EPS of $0.52 topped the consensus estimates by 20.9% but declined 54.4% on a yearly basis. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect EA to report an EPS of $5.92, up 13.9% from $5.20 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, EPS is expected to increase 8.8% year-over-year to $6.44 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of EA have gained 6% on a YTD basis, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX21.8% rise and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC24.7% return over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Shares of EA closed up 1.2% following its Q1 earnings release on Jul. 30 as, along with its adjusted earnings, its revenue of $1.26 billion surpassed the consensus estimates by 3.87%. However, its revenue declined 13.7% from a year ago, primarily due to significantly lower full-game revenues. Its net bookings also declined 20% annually to $1.3 billion, but it exceeded the high end of the guidance range mainly due to stronger-than-expected performance across Madden NFL 24, FC Online, and FC Mobile.

Analysts' consensus view on Electronic Arts’ stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a "Strong Buy," two suggest a "Moderate Buy," and 11 indicate a “Hold.” This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with ten analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy." 

The average analyst price target for EA is $160.92, indicating a nearly 11% potential upside from the current levels.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EA
XLC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.