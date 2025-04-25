Stocks

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From DoorDash's Report

April 25, 2025 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

With a market cap of $76.1 billion, DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is a San Francisco-based technology company and the leading food delivery platform in the U.S., holding a dominant market share. Founded in 2013, the company connects consumers with restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers through its DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces. In addition to on-demand delivery, DoorDash offers white-label logistics solutions via DoorDash Drive and subscription services like DashPass.

DASH is set to report its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, May 7, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect DASH to report an EPS of $0.38 per share, up 733.3% from a loss of $0.06 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing on other two occasions. Its EPS of $0.33 in the recent quarter failed to surpass the analysts’ expectations by 2.9%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect DASH to report an EPS of $2.11, up 627.6% from $0.29 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its EPS is expected to grow 70.1% year over year to $3.59.

Over the past year, DASH shares surged 47.7%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX8.2% gains and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY11.4% returns over the same time frame.

DASH shares surged marginally following the release of its Q4 earnings on Feb. 11. The company reported a whopping 25% year-over-year increase in its revenue, which amounted to $2.9 billion, driven by a 19% increase in its total orders and a 21% growth in its marketplace GOV. Additionally, the company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $363 million.

Moreover, analysts remain moderately bullish about DASH stock’s future prospects, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 37 analysts covering the stock, 23 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and 11 recommend a “Hold.” DASH’s mean price of $217.91 implies a premium of 16.4% from its prevailing price level.

