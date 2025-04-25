Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Cencora's Report

Valued at a market cap of $54.8 billion , Cencora, Inc. ( COR ) is a global healthcare solutions provider. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in sourcing and distributing pharmaceutical products, healthcare supplies, and offering various services across the healthcare sector, both in the U.S. and internationally.

The prescription drug distributor is expected to release its fiscal Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7. Ahead of this event, analysts expect COR to report an adjusted EPS of $4.07 , up 7.1% from $3.80 in the prior year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Cencora to post adjusted EPS of $15.41, reflecting a nearly 12% increase from $13.76 in fiscal 2024 .

COR has returned 18.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 8.2% gain and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLV ) 2.5% drop over the same period.

Shares of Cencora recovered marginally on Feb. 5 as the company reported Q1 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.73 and revenue of $81.5 billion, exceeding expectations . The Healthcare Solutions segment drove the strong performance, reaching $74 billion in revenue, fueled by high demand for GLP-1 drugs and specialty medicines. Additionally, Cencora raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS forecast to a range of $15.25 - $15.55 and completed the $4.6 billion acquisition of Retina Consultants of America (RCA), boosting investor confidence.

Analysts' consensus rating on Cencora stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 "Strong Buys” and four "Holds.” The average analyst price target for COR is $298.93, suggesting a potential upside of just 5.9% from current levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.