Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Brown-Forman’s Report

With a market cap of $16.2 billion, Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, the company provides wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink cocktails, ready-to-pour products, vodkas, tequilas, gin, brandy, rum, bourbons, and liqueurs.

The company is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings on Wednesday, Jun. 4. Ahead of this event, analysts expect BF.B to post a profit of $0.36 per share, down 35.7% from $0.56 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Brown-Forman to report an EPS of $1.81, marking a 15.4% decline from $2.14 reported in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 1.7% year-over-year to $1.84 per share.

BF.B stock has crumbled 29.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.7% gain and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLP) 7.1% return during the same period.

Shares of Brown-Forman rose 10.1% following the release of its Q3 2025 results on Mar. 5. The company reported net sales of $1 billion, down 3.2% year-over-year, with the decline primarily attributed to the divestitures of Finlandia and Sonoma-Cutrer. Its EPS declined 5% from the prior-year quarter to $0.57, but surpassed the analysts’ estimates by 21.3%.

In addition, for fiscal 2025, the company expects organic net sales growth to be in the range of 2% to 4%.

Analysts' consensus view on BF.B stock remains cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, opinions include four "Strong Buys," nine "Holds," one "Moderate Sell,” and three “Strong Sells.” Its mean price target of $40.06 suggests a 16.7% upside potential from current price levels.

