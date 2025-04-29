Earnings Preview: What To Expect From AutoZone's Report

With a market cap of $60.7 billion , AutoZone, Inc. ( AZO ) is the leading U.S. retailer and a major distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, operating in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, and with sourcing support in Shanghai, China. It serves both the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and Do-It-for-Me (DIFM) markets through over-the-counter and online sales, commercial delivery programs, and platforms like AutoZone.com, DuralastParts.com, and ALLDATA.com.

The auto parts retailer is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, May 20. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $37.07 per share , up over 1% from $36.69 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to report an EPS of $150.14, up 2.7% from $146.14 in fiscal 2024 . In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow nearly 13% year-over-year to $169.59 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of AZO have risen 21.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) nearly 8% gain and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLY ) 9.2% return over the period.

Shares of AutoZone fell marginally on Mar. 4 after the company reported Q2 2025 net sales of around $4 billion and profit of $28.29 per share, both missing Wall Street estimates . The decline was driven by reduced consumer spending in the DIY segment, as inflation made buyers more cautious, and currency fluctuations further pressured results.

Analysts' consensus view on AutoZone’s stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 27 analysts covering the stock, 20 recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," and five indicate “Hold.” As of writing, AZO is trading below the average analyst price target of $3,853.29.

