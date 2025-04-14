Earnings Preview: What to Expect From AbbVie's Report

With a market cap of $309.7 billion, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the research and development, manufacture, commercialization, and sale of medicines and therapies worldwide. Based in North Chicago, Illinois, the company’s offerings include Humira, Skyrizi, Rinvoq, Imbruvica, Venclexta/Venclyxto, and others.

The company is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Friday, Apr. 25, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect ABBV to report an EPS of $2.38 per share, up 3% from $2.31 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in all of the past four quarters. Its adjusted EPS of $2.16 in the recent quarter surpassed analysts’ expectations by 1.4%, driven by a solid performance in its Immunology, Oncology, Neuroscience, and Aesthetics portfolio.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect ABBV to report an adjusted EPS of $12.31, up 21.6% from $10.12 in fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2026, its adjusted EPS is expected to grow 13.5% year-over-year to $13.97.

Over the past year, ABBV shares have surged 4.5%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.2% gain and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 2.9% fall over the same time frame.

ABBV shares surged 4.7% following its Q4 earnings release on Jan. 31. The company reported a 5.6% increase in its net revenues, which amounted to $15.1 billion, driven by a growth in the revenues in the company’s immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and aesthetics portfolio. AbbVie also provided a bullish outlook, projecting over $31 billion in combined sales from Skyrizi and Rinvoq by 2027, with expectations of high single-digit compound annual growth from 2025 through 2029.

The consensus opinion on ABBV stock is reasonably optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 25 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest a “Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $210.62 indicates a 20.3% upside potential from current price levels.

