Earnings Preview For Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Weyerhaeuser will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The announcement from Weyerhaeuser is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.71% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Weyerhaeuser's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.07 0.01 0.21 EPS Actual 0.11 0.11 0.05 0.21 Price Change % -3.0% -1.0% -1.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser were trading at $26.17 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Weyerhaeuser

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Weyerhaeuser.

With 3 analyst ratings, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $32.0, indicating a potential 22.28% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gaming and Leisure Props, Lamar Advertising and CubeSmart, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gaming and Leisure Props, with an average 1-year price target of $52.33, suggesting a potential 99.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lamar Advertising, with an average 1-year price target of $130.0, suggesting a potential 396.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CubeSmart, with an average 1-year price target of $47.14, suggesting a potential 80.13% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Gaming and Leisure Props, Lamar Advertising and CubeSmart, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Weyerhaeuser Buy -1.84% $335M 0.86% Gaming and Leisure Props Neutral 5.13% $381.68M 3.89% Lamar Advertising Buy 1.46% $325.43M 12.17% CubeSmart Neutral 4.45% $190.10M 3.12%

Key Takeaway:

Weyerhaeuser ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Weyerhaeuser is at the bottom.

Discovering Weyerhaeuser: A Closer Look

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

Understanding the Numbers: Weyerhaeuser's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Weyerhaeuser's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Weyerhaeuser's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.71%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weyerhaeuser's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weyerhaeuser's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Weyerhaeuser adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

