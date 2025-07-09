Earnings Preview: Vista Energy

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vista Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61.

Investors in Vista Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.73% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Vista Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.820 0.900 1.350 1.20 EPS Actual 0.821 0.913 1.662 1.39 Price Change % 3.0% -5.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Energy were trading at $48.3 as of July 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Vista Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Vista Energy.

The consensus rating for Vista Energy is Neutral, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $57.0 implies a potential 18.01% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CNX Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas and California Resources, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for CNX Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $29.6, suggesting a potential 38.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Magnolia Oil & Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $25.38, suggesting a potential 47.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for California Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential 9.21% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for CNX Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas and California Resources, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Viper Energy Outperform 19.51% $161M 3.44% CNX Resources Underperform 61.95% $345.57M -5.03% Magnolia Oil & Gas Neutral 9.67% $182.42M 5.27% California Resources Neutral 73.75% $393M 3.26%

Key Takeaway:

Vista Energy ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. Its return on equity is higher than two peers and lower than one. Overall, Vista Energy is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

All You Need to Know About Vista Energy

Vista Energy SAB de CV is an independent oil and gas company. It is focused on shale oil and shale gas exploration at its main assets in Vaca Muerta. The company has operations in Argentina and Mexico. The company operates in a single segment- the exploration and production of Crude oil, Natural gas, and LPG. Geographically, It operates in Argentina and Mexico. it generates the majority of its revenue from Argentina.

Understanding the Numbers: Vista Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vista Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 38.16% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vista Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vista Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Vista Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.08. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Vista Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VIST

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VIST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.