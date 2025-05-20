Earnings Preview: VF

VF (NYSE:VFC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate VF to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

The announcement from VF is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.28, leading to a 5.36% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at VF's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.37 -0.37 0.01 EPS Actual 0.62 0.60 -0.33 -0.32 Price Change % 5.0% 27.0% 7.000000000000001% -3.0%

Performance of VF Shares

Shares of VF were trading at $14.32 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about VF

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on VF.

The consensus rating for VF is Neutral, derived from 14 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $17.86 implies a potential 24.72% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PVH, Levi Strauss and Kontoor Brands, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PVH, with an average 1-year price target of $94.94, suggesting a potential 562.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Levi Strauss, with an average 1-year price target of $19.09, suggesting a potential 33.31% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kontoor Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $86.18, suggesting a potential 501.82% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for PVH, Levi Strauss and Kontoor Brands are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity VF Neutral 1.93% $1.60B 10.87% PVH Neutral -4.75% $1.38B 3.01% Levi Strauss Outperform 3.15% $947.60M 6.74% Kontoor Brands Outperform -1.32% $295.64M 10.37%

Key Takeaway:

VF is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one company showing positive growth and two showing negative growth. In terms of gross profit, VF ranks at the top among its peers. For return on equity, VF is also at the top compared to its peers.

About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of 11 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Key Indicators: VF's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: VF's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: VF's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.42.

