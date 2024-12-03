Earnings Preview For Verint Systems

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-12-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Verint Systems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62.

Anticipation surrounds Verint Systems's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.04, leading to a 11.15% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Verint Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.54 0.97 0.57 EPS Actual 0.49 0.59 1.07 0.65 Price Change % -11.0% 23.0% 7.000000000000001% 19.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems were trading at $24.71 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Verint Systems

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Verint Systems.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Verint Systems, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $35.43, suggesting a potential 43.38% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amplitude and MeridianLink, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Amplitude, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $11.67, indicating a potential 52.77% downside. For MeridianLink, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $26.75, indicating a potential 8.26% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Amplitude and MeridianLink are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Verint Systems Buy 0.00% $145.43M 0.18% Amplitude Neutral 6.48% $56.47M -5.84% MeridianLink Neutral 5.07% $52.72M -1.64%

Key Takeaway:

Verint Systems ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc with its subsidiaries helps brands provide Boundless Customer Engagement. The company's solutions help iconic brands close the gap created when it lacks the resources required to deliver experiences that fulfill customer expectations. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Verint Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Verint Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verint Systems's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Verint Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

To track all earnings releases for Verint Systems visit their earnings calendar on our site.

