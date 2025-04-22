Earnings Preview For Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tyler Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56.

Anticipation surrounds Tyler Technologies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tyler Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.44 2.43 2.31 2.03 EPS Actual 2.43 2.52 2.40 2.20 Price Change % 6.0% 5.0% 9.0% 9.0%

Tyler Technologies Share Price Analysis

Shares of Tyler Technologies were trading at $555.53 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Tyler Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Tyler Technologies.

With 7 analyst ratings, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $692.86, indicating a potential 24.72% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ansys, Zoom Communications and HubSpot, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ansys, with an average 1-year price target of $340.0, suggesting a potential 38.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zoom Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $84.46, suggesting a potential 84.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for HubSpot, with an average 1-year price target of $824.75, suggesting a potential 48.46% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Ansys, Zoom Communications and HubSpot are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tyler Technologies Outperform 12.52% $236.82M 1.96% Ansys Neutral 9.57% $809.49M 4.75% Zoom Communications Neutral 3.29% $896.78M 4.18% HubSpot Outperform 20.84% $599.84M 0.27%

Key Takeaway:

Tyler Technologies ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity. The Consensus rating for Tyler Technologies is Outperform.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies provides a full suite of software solutions and services that address the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts and other local government entities. The company's three core products are Munis, which is the core ERP system, Odyssey, which is the court management system, or CMS, and payments. The company also provides a variety of add-on modules and offers outsourced property tax assessment services.

Financial Milestones: Tyler Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tyler Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.52% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tyler Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tyler Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tyler Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Tyler Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

