Earnings Preview For Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.11.

Investors in Thermo Fisher Scientific are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Thermo Fisher Scientific's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 5.94 5.24 5.12 4.71 EPS Actual 6.10 5.28 5.37 5.11 Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% 3.0% -1.0%

Performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific Shares

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific were trading at $421.85 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Thermo Fisher Scientific.

With 9 analyst ratings, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $629.44, indicating a potential 49.21% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Danaher, Agilent Technologies and IQVIA Hldgs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Danaher, with an average 1-year price target of $250.62, suggesting a potential 40.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Agilent Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $137.67, suggesting a potential 67.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for IQVIA Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $233.82, suggesting a potential 44.57% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Danaher, Agilent Technologies and IQVIA Hldgs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Thermo Fisher Scientific Neutral 4.68% $4.82B 3.71% Danaher Buy 2.08% $3.89B 2.15% Agilent Technologies Neutral 1.39% $899M 5.33% IQVIA Hldgs Outperform 2.33% $1.38B 6.71%

Key Takeaway:

Thermo Fisher Scientific ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of year end-2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

Understanding the Numbers: Thermo Fisher Scientific's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Thermo Fisher Scientific's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Thermo Fisher Scientific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.06% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thermo Fisher Scientific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thermo Fisher Scientific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

To track all earnings releases for Thermo Fisher Scientific visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TMO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TMO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.