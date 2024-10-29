Earnings Preview: Terex

Terex (NYSE:TEX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Terex will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31.

The announcement from Terex is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 3.71% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Terex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.06 1.37 1.39 1.72 EPS Actual 2.16 1.60 1.41 1.75 Price Change % -4.0% -1.0% -9.0% -7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Terex were trading at $55.46 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Terex

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Terex.

With 9 analyst ratings, Terex has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $64.0, indicating a potential 15.4% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Atmus Filtration Techs, Trinity Industries and Greenbrier Companies, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Atmus Filtration Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $43.4, indicating a potential 21.75% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Trinity Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $35.0, suggesting a potential 36.89% downside. For Greenbrier Companies, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $57.5, indicating a potential 3.68% upside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Atmus Filtration Techs, Trinity Industries and Greenbrier Companies are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Terex Neutral -1.53% $328.40M 7.91% Atmus Filtration Techs Outperform 4.59% $131.90M 37.48% Trinity Industries Neutral 16.47% $179M 5.14% Greenbrier Companies Outperform 3.50% $191.20M 4.55%

Key Takeaway:

Terex ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Terex is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Terex

Terex is a top manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing equipment, and specialty equipment, such as material handlers, cranes, and concrete mixer trucks. Its current composition is a result of numerous acquisitions over several decades and a recent shift to focus on its two core segments after divesting a handful of underperforming businesses. Terex's remaining segments see heavy demand in nonresidential construction as well as in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management.

Terex: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Terex's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.53% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terex's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

